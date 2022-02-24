Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.44. Cabot posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 555,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,151. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $74.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

