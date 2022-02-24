Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,222. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

