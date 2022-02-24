Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) to Strong Sell

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

MODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

