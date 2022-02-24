Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

AYX stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

