Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

BNS stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

