Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to “Buy”

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,897,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $6,310,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

