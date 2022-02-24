Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Buy

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

RICK has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

RICK stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $586.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

