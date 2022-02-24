Zanite Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,909 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 768% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth $287,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Zanite Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

