Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.