Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $239.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.32 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

