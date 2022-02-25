-$0.03 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

