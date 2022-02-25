$0.08 EPS Expected for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VEON.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

