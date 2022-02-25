$0.13 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 70,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,127. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

