-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Akerna reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.48. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.