-$0.15 EPS Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 381,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,936.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.