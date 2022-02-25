-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.