$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 2,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,816. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

