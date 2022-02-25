$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $24.16. 380,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

