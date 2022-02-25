$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $24.16. 380,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.