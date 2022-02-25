$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,405. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
