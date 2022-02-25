$0.82 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 186,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,828,730. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9,000.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 89,917 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 918,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 147,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

