$0.86 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock worth $2,695,832. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 378,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

