-$0.98 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.98) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 529,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 951,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $468.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

