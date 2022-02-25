$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerCap.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $71,667,151,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $70,190,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in AerCap by 96.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

