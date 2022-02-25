$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $7,801,857 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $97.74. 469,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

