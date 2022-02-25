$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.67 million, with estimates ranging from $13.54 million to $21.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.95. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

