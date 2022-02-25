-$1.42 EPS Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.84). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG opened at $65.56 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

