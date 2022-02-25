-$1.42 EPS Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.84). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.
Shares of GLPG opened at $65.56 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
