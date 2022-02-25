$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $127.61. 1,187,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,878. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $117.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.