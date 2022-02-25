$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.42 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.