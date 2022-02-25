$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

MRK stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,131,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,752. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.