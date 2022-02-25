$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to post sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $107.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,177. The firm has a market cap of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

