11,962 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 139.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 234,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APGB opened at $9.73 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

