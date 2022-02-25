12,587 Shares in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOTV. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Motive Capital by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 184,215 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Motive Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,454,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motive Capital by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOTV opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

