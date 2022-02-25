1,326 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $290.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average of $384.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

