14,148 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,148 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

