171,155 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,486,000.
Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.08.
