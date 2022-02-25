17,640 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $171.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.