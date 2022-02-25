$185.64 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will announce $185.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.31 million to $186.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $717.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.10.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. 35,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $355.71.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $624,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

