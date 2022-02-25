$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will post $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

