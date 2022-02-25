$20.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $72.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

