20,614 Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 244,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 227,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

SPPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

