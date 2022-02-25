$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will report $209.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000.

Shares of NVEI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.