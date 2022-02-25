21,303 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.