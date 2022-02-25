21,460 Shares in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WhiteHorse Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

WHF stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

