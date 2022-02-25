22,553 Shares in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.05% of InflaRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.80. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.