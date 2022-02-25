$228.09 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report $228.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BOX by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BOX by 1,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after buying an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

