$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce $234.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.16 million to $236.06 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

