$24.60 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.49 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $89.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Markforged.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 5,793,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,382. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

