245,969 Shares in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

VLT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.