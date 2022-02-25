25,142 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.21 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

