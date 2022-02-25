25,142 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.21 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.