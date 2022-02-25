$264.87 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $264.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.20 million. WNS reported sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

WNS stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. 212,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,632. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

